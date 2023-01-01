Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

133,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9793978
  Stock #: KZ377412
  VIN: 1GTU9AEF8KZ377412

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AT3 - 4X4 - BACKUP CAMERA - HANDSFREE

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing. Check with Patterson Auto Sales (Madoc) to confirm details or for more information.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering  • Power Brakes  • Power Windows  • Power Locks  • Tilt Steering  • Cruise Control  • Split Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

