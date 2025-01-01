$52,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE Long Box
2019 GMC Sierra 3500
HD SLE Long Box
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LONGBOX - LOW KM - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Long Box, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beast is equipped with a commanding 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising on the open road, the Sierra 3500HD delivers unmatched performance and reliability. Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable interior, designed with both driver and passenger in mind. With advanced technology and intuitive controls, every journey is a pleasure. The long box provides ample cargo space, making it perfect for both work and play. Don't miss your chance to own this powerhouse of a truck. Visit us today and experience the strength and capability of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Long Box for yourself. Your next adventure awaits!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-473-4000