<p>CLEAN CARFAX - LONGBOX - LOW KM - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Long Box, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beast is equipped with a commanding 6.6L V8 OHV 16 DIESEL engine, ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. Whether you're hauling heavy loads or cruising on the open road, the Sierra 3500HD delivers unmatched performance and reliability. Step inside to find a spacious and comfortable interior, designed with both driver and passenger in mind. With advanced technology and intuitive controls, every journey is a pleasure. The long box provides ample cargo space, making it perfect for both work and play. Don't miss your chance to own this powerhouse of a truck. Visit us today and experience the strength and capability of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE Long Box for yourself. Your next adventure awaits!</p>

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

53,000 KM

Details

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Long Box

13095479

2019 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE Long Box

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT42UCY0KF227063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
High_Density_Discharge_Lights
Split_Bench_Seats
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 GMC Sierra 3500