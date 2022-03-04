Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Elantra

157,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Limited 2.0L

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Limited 2.0L

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 8585861
  2. 8585861
  3. 8585861
  4. 8585861
  5. 8585861
  6. 8585861
  7. 8585861
  8. 8585861
  9. 8585861
  10. 8585861
  11. 8585861
  12. 8585861
  13. 8585861
  14. 8585861
  15. 8585861
  16. 8585861
  17. 8585861
  18. 8585861
  19. 8585861
  20. 8585861
  21. 8585861
  22. 8585861
  23. 8585861
  24. 8585861
  25. 8585861
  26. 8585861
  27. 8585861
  28. 8585861
  29. 8585861
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8585861
  • Stock #: KU748747
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU748747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Cup Holder
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 229,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Outback ...
 201,000 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac G6 SE 2...
 98,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory