2019 Hyundai Elantra
Limited 2.0L
Location
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
157,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8585861
- Stock #: KU748747
- VIN: KMHD84LFXKU748747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Symphony Silver
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Cup Holder
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM-CD Player
