<p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL &amp; SEATS - 4WD SPORT</p><p>Looking for a pre-owned SUV that's both reliable and stylish? Look no further than the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport, available now at our dealership. With a powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is ready to take on any adventure. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, the Jeep Compass Sport has got you covered. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV at an unbeatable price. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport for a test drive.</p>

2019 Jeep Compass

116,000 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Sport 4WD

Sport 4WD

2019 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDAB9KT806130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE CLEAR COAT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a pre-owned SUV that's both reliable and stylish? Look no further than the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport, available now at our dealership. With a powerful 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this vehicle is ready to take on any adventure. Whether you're cruising through the city or hitting the open road, the Jeep Compass Sport has got you covered. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-of-the-line SUV at an unbeatable price. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2019 Jeep Compass Sport for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 Jeep Compass