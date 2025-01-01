Menu
<p>HEATED SEATS - ALLOYS - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2019 KIA Forte EX at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beauty is more than just a car; it's your ticket to an elevated driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both performance and fuel efficiency, ensuring every journey is as thrilling as it is economical. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious, thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and connectivity. With advanced features and a sleek, modern design, the Forte EX is equipped to handle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. Safety is paramount, and this vehicle comes with a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit us today and take the 2019 KIA Forte EX for a test drive. Experience firsthand why this car is the perfect choice for those who demand more from their ride.</p>

2019 Kia Forte

185,000 KM

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX

12973210

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD2KE054141

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 054141
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Tachometer

Bluetooth

air_conditioning
cruise_control
heated_seats
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
backup_camera
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Heated_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Fog_Lamps
Dual_Zone_Climate_Ctrl
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Factory_Security_System

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
