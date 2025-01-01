$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 054141
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS - ALLOYS - WE FINANCE Discover the perfect blend of style, efficiency, and reliability with the 2019 KIA Forte EX at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned beauty is more than just a car; it's your ticket to an elevated driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine that delivers both performance and fuel efficiency, ensuring every journey is as thrilling as it is economical. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious, thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes comfort and connectivity. With advanced features and a sleek, modern design, the Forte EX is equipped to handle your daily commute or weekend adventures with ease. Safety is paramount, and this vehicle comes with a suite of safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional vehicle. Visit us today and take the 2019 KIA Forte EX for a test drive. Experience firsthand why this car is the perfect choice for those who demand more from their ride.
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000