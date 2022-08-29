Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

LX

2019 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9059752
  Stock #: K6451893
  VIN: KNDMB5C19K6451893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silky Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS & WHEEL - BACKUP CAM - 8 PASSENGER

Prices are plus HST and licencing fees. Please Note: This is a Used Vehicle. The equipment listed above is the configuration of the vehicle as originally sold. Items such as Satellite Radio, OnStar and other service subscriptions, original tires, and removable accessories (such as cargo nets) may or may not be included with the vehicle. Mileage was accurate at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering • Power Brakes • Power Windows • Power Seat • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Air Conditioning

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

