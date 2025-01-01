Menu
<p>BACKUP CAM - NO ACCIDENTS - WE FINANCE Unlock the road to adventure with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned gem is your ticket to comfort, space, and power, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish package. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine that delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience, perfect for family road trips or your daily commute. Step inside and discover a spacious interior designed with your family's comfort in mind. With versatile seating and ample cargo space, this Grand Caravan is ready to accommodate all your needs, whether it's school runs, weekend getaways, or a spontaneous adventure. Don't miss your chance to drive home the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Visit us today and experience the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for yourself. Adventure awaits!</p>

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

12722016

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG7LR238998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 238998
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM - NO ACCIDENTS - WE FINANCE Unlock the road to adventure with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned gem is your ticket to comfort, space, and power, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish package. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine that delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience, perfect for family road trips or your daily commute. Step inside and discover a spacious interior designed with your family's comfort in mind. With versatile seating and ample cargo space, this Grand Caravan is ready to accommodate all your needs, whether it's school runs, weekend getaways, or a spontaneous adventure. Don't miss your chance to drive home the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Visit us today and experience the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for yourself. Adventure awaits!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
traction_control
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Rear_Window_Defogger
AM_FM_CD_Player
Driver_Power_Seat
Dual_Zone_Climate_Ctrl
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-4000

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan