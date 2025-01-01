$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 238998
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAM - NO ACCIDENTS - WE FINANCE Unlock the road to adventure with the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned gem is your ticket to comfort, space, and power, all wrapped in a sleek, stylish package. Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.6L V6 DOHC 24V engine that delivers a smooth and powerful driving experience, perfect for family road trips or your daily commute. Step inside and discover a spacious interior designed with your family's comfort in mind. With versatile seating and ample cargo space, this Grand Caravan is ready to accommodate all your needs, whether it's school runs, weekend getaways, or a spontaneous adventure. Don't miss your chance to drive home the perfect blend of practicality and performance. Visit us today and experience the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for yourself. Adventure awaits!
613-473-4000