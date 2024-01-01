Menu
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed - 4X4-TOW PACKAGE-BACK UP CAM-VERY CLEAN-3.3L V6. With a powerful 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is ready to take on any job or adventure you throw its way. Plus, with its spacious 6.5-ft. bed, you'll have plenty of room to haul all your gear.

2020 Ford F-150

123,000 KM

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 6.5-ft. Bed

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EB1LKF41068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4-TOW PACKAGE-BACK UP CAM-VERY CLEAN-3.3L V6 Attention all truck enthusiasts! Are you in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that packs a punch? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed at our dealership. With a powerful 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is ready to take on any job or adventure you throw its way. Plus, with its spacious 6.5-ft. bed, you'll have plenty of room to haul all your gear. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-notch truck at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take it for a test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Fog Lamps

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

Split Bench Seats

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Ford F-150