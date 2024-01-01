$31,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 6.5-ft. Bed
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
4X4-TOW PACKAGE-BACK UP CAM-VERY CLEAN-3.3L V6 Attention all truck enthusiasts! Are you in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that packs a punch? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 6.5-ft. Bed at our dealership. With a powerful 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V engine, this truck is ready to take on any job or adventure you throw its way. Plus, with its spacious 6.5-ft. bed, you'll have plenty of room to haul all your gear. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a top-notch truck at Patterson Auto Sales. Come take it for a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
