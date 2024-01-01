$39,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Transit 250
2020 Ford Transit 250
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MED ROOF SHORT T250 RWD SHELVES BACK UP CAM Get ready to hit the road in style with our pre-owned 2020 Ford Transit! This van is the perfect combination of power and efficiency, thanks to its impressive 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V engine. With plenty of room for all your passengers and cargo, this Ford Transit is perfect for your next adventure. Don't miss out on this incredible deal at Patterson Auto Sales. Come in for a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000