Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS - REVERSE CAMERA</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited at Patterson Auto Sales. This car is equipped with a powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and efficient drive every time. With its sleek design and top-notch features, this Elantra Limited is sure to turn heads on the road. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!</p>

2020 Hyundai Elantra

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

  1. 11434775
  2. 11434775
  3. 11434775
  4. 11434775
  5. 11434775
  6. 11434775
  7. 11434775
  8. 11434775
  9. 11434775
  10. 11434775
  11. 11434775
  12. 11434775
  13. 11434775
  14. 11434775
  15. 11434775
  16. 11434775
  17. 11434775
  18. 11434775
  19. 11434775
  20. 11434775
  21. 11434775
  22. 11434775
  23. 11434775
  24. 11434775
  25. 11434775
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5LU914898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz White Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND SEATS - REVERSE CAMERA

Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle? Look no further than our 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited at Patterson Auto Sales. This car is equipped with a powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ensuring a smooth and efficient drive every time. With its sleek design and top-notch features, this Elantra Limited is sure to turn heads on the road. Don't miss out on this amazing deal - visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 190,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 138,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 84,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra