🚗? Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Efficiency with the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited! ?🚗Unleash the road's potential with the sleek and sophisticated 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned gem combines modern design with exceptional performance, offering you an unparalleled driving experience.Under the hood, the Elantra boasts a powerful 1.8L L4 DOHC 16V engine, delivering both efficiency and excitement with every mile. Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway, this vehicle ensures a smooth and responsive ride.Step inside the Elantra Limited and be greeted by a world of luxury. With premium features and an intuitive infotainment system, every drive becomes an adventure. Enjoy the comfort of leather-trimmed seats, advanced climate control, and cutting-edge safety features that prioritize your peace of mind.Don't miss your chance to own this incredible 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited. Visit us today and experience why this car is the perfect choice for those who demand style, performance, and reliability in one stunning package. Your dream ride awaits! 🚗💨

2020 Hyundai Elantra

131,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

12408615

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LFXLU901127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Hands Free Phone

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Hyundai Elantra