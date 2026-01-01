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Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability with this pre-owned 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited at Patterson Auto Sales. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this sedan delivers a smooth and responsive ride every time you get behind the wheel. Enjoy premium features, sleek design, and advanced safety technologyall at an exceptional value. Drive home confidence and sophistication today in the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited. Your next adventure awaits.

2020 Hyundai Elantra

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
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2020 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF6LU102865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability with this pre-owned 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited at Patterson Auto Sales. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this sedan delivers a smooth and responsive ride every time you get behind the wheel. Enjoy premium features, sleek design, and advanced safety technologyall at an exceptional value. Drive home confidence and sophistication today in the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited. Your next adventure awaits.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
power_steering
daytime_running_lights
backup_camera
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Trip_Computer
Front_Heated_Seat
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Air_w_Climate_Control
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
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613-473-4000

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Hyundai Elantra