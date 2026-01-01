$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style, comfort, and reliability with this pre-owned 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited at Patterson Auto Sales. Powered by a fuel-efficient 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, this sedan delivers a smooth and responsive ride every time you get behind the wheel. Enjoy premium features, sleek design, and advanced safety technologyall at an exceptional value. Drive home confidence and sophistication today in the 2020 Hyundai Elantra Limited. Your next adventure awaits.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-473-4000