Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>7 PASSENGER - REAR HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF</p><p>Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V engine, delivering smooth and reliable performance on every journey. Step inside and indulge in the comfort of premium leather seating, offering a touch of elegance and sophistication. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Palisade's all-wheel-drive capability ensures you're ready for any adventure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUVvisit us today and drive home in style!</p>

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12314150

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

SEL AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R3DHE0LU125885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER - REAR HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF

Discover the perfect blend of luxury and performance with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience with its powerful 3.8L V6 DOHC 24V engine, delivering smooth and reliable performance on every journey. Step inside and indulge in the comfort of premium leather seating, offering a touch of elegance and sophistication. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the Palisade's all-wheel-drive capability ensures you're ready for any adventure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUVvisit us today and drive home in style!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Second Row Heated Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Third Row Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Rear Wiper

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales

Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 3.5L for sale in Madoc, ON
2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 3.5L 158,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC for sale in Madoc, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC 131,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE SEL AWD for sale in Madoc, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE SEL AWD 77,000 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Email Patterson Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai PALISADE