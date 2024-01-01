Menu
HEATED SEATS-LANE ASSIST-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE  Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with the 2020 KIA Soul EX, now available at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty is equipped with a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ready to take you on the ride of a lifetime. From its sleek exterior design to its spacious interior, this car has it all. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2020 KIA Soul EX for a test drive. Hurry, this deal won't last long!

2020 Kia Soul

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU2L7059075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Inferno Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L7059075
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS-LANE ASSIST-BACK UP CAM-WE FINANCE  Attention all car enthusiasts! Get ready to rev up your engines with the 2020 KIA Soul EX, now available at our dealership. This pre-owned beauty is equipped with a powerful 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V engine, ready to take you on the ride of a lifetime. From its sleek exterior design to its spacious interior, this car has it all. Don't miss your chance to own this top-of-the-line vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2020 KIA Soul EX for a test drive. Hurry, this deal won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Lumbar Support

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Call Dealer

613-473-XXXX

(click to show)

613-473-4000

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Kia Soul