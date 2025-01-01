Menu
<p>VERY WELL KEPT - LOADED - AWD - LEATHER</p><p>Discover the thrill of driving with the 2020 Mazda CX-30 AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV seamlessly blends style, performance, and luxury, making it the perfect choice for those who refuse to compromise. Sink into the premium leather seating and experience the comfort and elegance you deserve. Under the hood, the robust 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine delivers a dynamic driving experience, ensuring every journey is as exciting as the destination. With all-wheel drive capability, tackle any road with confidence and ease. Elevate your drive with the Mazda CX-30where adventure meets sophistication. Visit us today to make it yours!</p>

2020 Mazda CX-30

97,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-30

AWD

12408621

2020 Mazda CX-30

AWD

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MVDMBDM2LM104794

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY WELL KEPT - LOADED - AWD - LEATHER

Discover the thrill of driving with the 2020 Mazda CX-30 AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV seamlessly blends style, performance, and luxury, making it the perfect choice for those who refuse to compromise. Sink into the premium leather seating and experience the comfort and elegance you deserve. Under the hood, the robust 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine delivers a dynamic driving experience, ensuring every journey is as exciting as the destination. With all-wheel drive capability, tackle any road with confidence and ease. Elevate your drive with the Mazda CX-30where adventure meets sophistication. Visit us today to make it yours!

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Lumbar Support
tilt steering
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Safety

Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2020 Mazda CX-30