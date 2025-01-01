$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-30
AWD
2020 Mazda CX-30
AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY WELL KEPT - LOADED - AWD - LEATHER
Discover the thrill of driving with the 2020 Mazda CX-30 AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales. This pre-owned SUV seamlessly blends style, performance, and luxury, making it the perfect choice for those who refuse to compromise. Sink into the premium leather seating and experience the comfort and elegance you deserve. Under the hood, the robust 2.5L L4 DOHC 16V engine delivers a dynamic driving experience, ensuring every journey is as exciting as the destination. With all-wheel drive capability, tackle any road with confidence and ease. Elevate your drive with the Mazda CX-30where adventure meets sophistication. Visit us today to make it yours!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000