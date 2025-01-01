$14,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE AWC
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LZ611568
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HEATED SEATS - WE FINANCE
Unleash your spirit of adventure with the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is your ticket to exploring new horizons with confidence and style. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Outlander delivers a perfect blend of power and efficiency, ensuring every journey is smooth and exhilarating. Step inside and experience a spacious interior designed with your comfort in mind. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged trails, the All-Wheel Control system provides exceptional handling and stability, making every drive a pleasure. With its sleek design and advanced safety features, the Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC stands out from the crowd. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile SUV that perfectly balances performance and practicality. Visit us today and drive away in your dream car!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
Email Patterson Auto Sales
Patterson Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-473-4000