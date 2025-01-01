Menu
Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

Contact Seller

Used
131,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A35LZ611568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LZ611568
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED SEATS - WE FINANCE

Unleash your spirit of adventure with the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is your ticket to exploring new horizons with confidence and style. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Outlander delivers a perfect blend of power and efficiency, ensuring every journey is smooth and exhilarating. Step inside and experience a spacious interior designed with your comfort in mind. Whether you're navigating city streets or tackling rugged trails, the All-Wheel Control system provides exceptional handling and stability, making every drive a pleasure. With its sleek design and advanced safety features, the Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWC stands out from the crowd. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile SUV that perfectly balances performance and practicality. Visit us today and drive away in your dream car!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Hands Free Phone
Vehicle Anti-Theft
AM-FM Stereo
AM-FM radio

