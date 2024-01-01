Menu
<p>LANE ASSIST-POWER HEATED SEATS-AWD-BACK UP CAM&nbsp; Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: the 2021 Subaru Outback. This car is equipped with a powerful 2.5L H4 DOHC 16V engine, providing you with the ultimate driving experience. With its sleek design and top-of-the-line features, this Subaru Outback is ready to hit the road and take you on all your adventures. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2021 Subaru Outback for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.</p>

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S4BTDACXM3158412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M3158412
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LANE ASSIST-POWER HEATED SEATS-AWD-BACK UP CAM  Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: the 2021 Subaru Outback. This car is equipped with a powerful 2.5L H4 DOHC 16V engine, providing you with the ultimate driving experience. With its sleek design and top-of-the-line features, this Subaru Outback is ready to hit the road and take you on all your adventures. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2021 Subaru Outback for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

