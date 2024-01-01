$21,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Outback
Convenience
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Blue Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M3158412
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LANE ASSIST-POWER HEATED SEATS-AWD-BACK UP CAM Welcome to Patterson Auto Sales, where we have the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: the 2021 Subaru Outback. This car is equipped with a powerful 2.5L H4 DOHC 16V engine, providing you with the ultimate driving experience. With its sleek design and top-of-the-line features, this Subaru Outback is ready to hit the road and take you on all your adventures. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this incredible vehicle. Visit us at Patterson Auto Sales today and take the 2021 Subaru Outback for a test drive. Trust us, you won't be disappointed.
