<p>MANUAL TRANSMISSION - CRANK WINDOWS - BACKUP CAM</p><p>Looking for a reliable and budget-friendly car? Look no further than our 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 16V DOHC engine, perfect for zipping around the city or taking on longer road trips. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles that will exceed your expectations. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - stop by our dealership today and take the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS for a test drive!</p>

2022 Chevrolet Spark

20,000 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS

2022 Chevrolet Spark

LS

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CA6SA4NC017711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TRANSMISSION - CRANK WINDOWS - BACKUP CAM

Looking for a reliable and budget-friendly car? Look no further than our 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 16V DOHC engine, perfect for zipping around the city or taking on longer road trips. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles that will exceed your expectations. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - stop by our dealership today and take the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Locking Tailgate

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2022 Chevrolet Spark