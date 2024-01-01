$13,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Spark
LS
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Hot
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MANUAL TRANSMISSION - CRANK WINDOWS - BACKUP CAM
Looking for a reliable and budget-friendly car? Look no further than our 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS! This pre-owned vehicle is equipped with a powerful 1.4L L4 16V DOHC engine, perfect for zipping around the city or taking on longer road trips. At Patterson Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering top-quality pre-owned vehicles that will exceed your expectations. Don't miss out on this fantastic deal - stop by our dealership today and take the 2022 Chevrolet Spark LS for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
