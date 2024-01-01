Menu
2023 Toyota Highlander

35,000 KM

Details Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

12033820

2023 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDABRCH0PS574514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0PS574514
  • Mileage 35,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

remote auto starter

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Toyota Connected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-473-XXXX

613-473-4000

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Patterson Auto Sales

613-473-4000

2023 Toyota Highlander