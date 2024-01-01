$51,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
2023 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID XLE
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDABRCH0PS574514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0PS574514
- Mileage 35,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Lumbar Support
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
remote auto starter
Additional Features
adjustable foot pedals
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
AUX Output
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Toyota Connected
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Patterson Auto Sales
2016 BMW 5 Series 535xi AWD 168,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra Limited 1.8L 148,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i AWD 94,000 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Email Patterson Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-473-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Patterson Auto Sales
613-473-4000
2023 Toyota Highlander