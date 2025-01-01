$54,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
Patterson Auto Sales
13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
613-473-4000
$54,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX - LOW KM - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of adventure with the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Grand Highlander delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring you conquer every journey with confidence. Its all-wheel-drive system promises exceptional handling, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. Inside, enjoy spacious seating, cutting-edge technology, and premium features that make every drive a pleasure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUVvisit us today and drive away in the ultimate expression of versatility and luxury!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
