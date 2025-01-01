Menu
<p>CLEAN CARFAX - LOW KM - WE FINANCE Unleash the power of adventure with the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD, now available at Patterson Auto Sales! This pre-owned SUV is designed to elevate your driving experience, offering the perfect blend of style, comfort, and capability. Equipped with a robust 2.4L L4 DOHC 16V engine, the Grand Highlander delivers both power and efficiency, ensuring you conquer every journey with confidence. Its all-wheel-drive system promises exceptional handling, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations. Inside, enjoy spacious seating, cutting-edge technology, and premium features that make every drive a pleasure. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUVvisit us today and drive away in the ultimate expression of versatility and luxury!</p>

Location

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0

613-473-4000

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDAAAB5XRS049989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Subwoofer
abs_brakes
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
power_seat
roof_rack
backup_camera
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Power_Lumbar_Support
Cup_Holder
Leather_Steering_Wheel
Trip_Computer
Limited_Slip_Differential
Remote_Auto_Starter
Front_Heated_Seat
Passenger_Multi_Adjust_Power_Seat
Heated_Steering_Wheel
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Adjustable_Foot_Pedals
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Locking_Differential
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Electronic_Parking_Aid
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Electrochromic_Interior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
AM_FM_Stereo
AUX_Output
Rear_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Dual_Zone_Climate_Ctrl
Instrmt_Cluster_wTach
Map_Lights
Engine_Immobilizer
Message_Centre
Power_Mirrors_Heated
Factory_Security_System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Patterson Auto Sales

Patterson Auto Sales

13649 Highway 62, Madoc, ON K0K 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

