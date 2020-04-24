Menu
2004 Ford Ranger

XL

2004 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

$4,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,389KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4910574
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U24PA50005
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2004 Ford Ranger automatic transmission V6 engine 186000 km clean little truck runs well 4695 certified

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Electronic AM/FM stereo radio w/compact disc-inc: digital clock
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • 3.0L (182) SEFI V6 engine
Convenience
  • INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
  • Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
  • 4-pin trailer tow wiring harness
  • Crank up/down spare tire carrier w/cover
  • Floor consolette w/utility storage
  • Colour-coordinated rear-of-cab coat hook
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr brakes
  • Instrument panel 12-volt pwr point
Safety
  • Single note horn
  • Driver & front passenger airbags
  • Adjustable height front shoulder safety belts w/top release
  • LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger side
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Windows
  • Solar tinted glass
Suspension
  • Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
Exterior
  • Complex reflector headlights
Seating
  • Vinyl rear jump seats
Trim
  • Colour-coordinated A- & B-pillar mouldings/trim panels
Additional Features
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • 6' pickup box
  • Manual day/night interior rearview mirror
  • 95 amp alternator
  • HD gas shock absorbers
  • Electronic ignition system
  • 58 amp-hour (540 CCA) battery
  • 74 litre (16.2 imperial gallon) fuel tank
  • (4) black cargo box tie-down hooks
  • Bi-coloured taillights
  • (4) cab doors-inc: dual rear doors hinged at C-pillars
  • Quick-release tailgate
  • Black door/tailgate handles
  • Black steering wheel
  • Colour-coordinated glove box
  • Black scuff plates
  • Colour-coordinated headliner w/sound insulation
  • Colour-coordinated cloth sun visors w/LH strap
  • Short/long arm front suspension
  • Black front bumper
  • Front/rear stone cuffs
  • Colour-coordinated door trim panels w/padded armrest & black door handles
  • Black rear step bumper w/safety chain holes
  • Black grille bars w/colour-keyed surround
  • Black manual foldaway mirrors
  • Black vinyl floor covering w/insulation
  • Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt
  • Limited-service spare tire
  • 15" silver-painted styled steel wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

