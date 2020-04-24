2004 Ford Ranger

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Electronic AM/FM stereo radio w/compact disc-inc: digital clock
- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- 3.0L (182) SEFI V6 engine
- Convenience
- INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles
- 4-pin trailer tow wiring harness
- Crank up/down spare tire carrier w/cover
- Floor consolette w/utility storage
- Colour-coordinated rear-of-cab coat hook
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr brakes
- Instrument panel 12-volt pwr point
- Safety
- Single note horn
- Driver & front passenger airbags
- Adjustable height front shoulder safety belts w/top release
- LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger side
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
- Windows
- Suspension
- Multi-leaf spring rear suspension
- Exterior
- Complex reflector headlights
- Seating
- Trim
- Colour-coordinated A- & B-pillar mouldings/trim panels
- Additional Features
- Front stabilizer bar
- 6' pickup box
- Manual day/night interior rearview mirror
- 95 amp alternator
- HD gas shock absorbers
- Electronic ignition system
- 58 amp-hour (540 CCA) battery
- 74 litre (16.2 imperial gallon) fuel tank
- (4) black cargo box tie-down hooks
- Bi-coloured taillights
- (4) cab doors-inc: dual rear doors hinged at C-pillars
- Quick-release tailgate
- Black door/tailgate handles
- Black steering wheel
- Colour-coordinated glove box
- Black scuff plates
- Colour-coordinated headliner w/sound insulation
- Colour-coordinated cloth sun visors w/LH strap
- Short/long arm front suspension
- Black front bumper
- Front/rear stone cuffs
- Colour-coordinated door trim panels w/padded armrest & black door handles
- Black rear step bumper w/safety chain holes
- Black grille bars w/colour-keyed surround
- Black manual foldaway mirrors
- Black vinyl floor covering w/insulation
- Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt
- Limited-service spare tire
- 15" silver-painted styled steel wheels
