2004 Ford Ranger

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Electronic AM/FM stereo radio w/compact disc-inc: digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

3.0L (182) SEFI V6 engine Convenience INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Driver & passenger A-pillar-mounted grab handles

4-pin trailer tow wiring harness

Crank up/down spare tire carrier w/cover

Floor consolette w/utility storage

Colour-coordinated rear-of-cab coat hook Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr brakes

Instrument panel 12-volt pwr point Safety Single note horn

Driver & front passenger airbags

Adjustable height front shoulder safety belts w/top release

LATCH child safety seat restraint attachment points on front passenger side Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Windows Solar tinted glass Suspension Multi-leaf spring rear suspension Exterior Complex reflector headlights Seating Vinyl rear jump seats Trim Colour-coordinated A- & B-pillar mouldings/trim panels

Additional Features Front stabilizer bar

6' pickup box

Manual day/night interior rearview mirror

95 amp alternator

HD gas shock absorbers

Electronic ignition system

58 amp-hour (540 CCA) battery

74 litre (16.2 imperial gallon) fuel tank

(4) black cargo box tie-down hooks

Bi-coloured taillights

(4) cab doors-inc: dual rear doors hinged at C-pillars

Quick-release tailgate

Black door/tailgate handles

Black steering wheel

Colour-coordinated glove box

Black scuff plates

Colour-coordinated headliner w/sound insulation

Colour-coordinated cloth sun visors w/LH strap

Short/long arm front suspension

Black front bumper

Front/rear stone cuffs

Colour-coordinated door trim panels w/padded armrest & black door handles

Black rear step bumper w/safety chain holes

Black grille bars w/colour-keyed surround

Black manual foldaway mirrors

Black vinyl floor covering w/insulation

Warning chimes-inc: headlights-on, key-in-ignition, safety belt

Limited-service spare tire

15" silver-painted styled steel wheels

