Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

  1. 4910580
  2. 4910580
  3. 4910580
  4. 4910580
  5. 4910580
  6. 4910580
  7. 4910580
  8. 4910580
Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,289KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910580
  • VIN: KNAFG526777093571
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey Leather
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2007 Kia Rondo V6 front wheel drive power windows power locks power mirrors cruise control tilt steering keyless entry leather power heated seats sunroof seat 7 231 k all new brakes all the way around certified for $3999.00

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Pollen/dust filter
  • Centre-stack rear seat ducts
  • Overhead sunglass holder
  • Front anti-whiplash active headrests
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
  • 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
Exterior
  • Roof Rails
  • Front/rear mud guards
Security
  • Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
  • Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
  • Front seat-mounted side airbags
  • Front/rear curtain airbags
  • LATCH for child safety seats
  • Rear child-safety locks
  • Impact sensing door unlock
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Heated pwr mirrors
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto down
  • Pwr fuel door release
Convenience
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Wiper de-icers
  • (2) front/(2) rear cupholders
  • Front/rear door map pocket
  • Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Rear coat hook
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar
Trim
  • Chrome accented radiator grille
  • Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Seating
  • Sliding 60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
Additional Features
  • 16" Alloy Wheels
  • Battery Saver
  • Chrome-accented side moulding
  • Projection headlamps
  • Chrome accented door handles
  • Front armrest w/storage
  • Illuminated ignition switch
  • Metallic-look door handles
  • Front & rear assist grips
  • Cargo net hooks
  • Deluxe cloth seat upholstery
  • P205/60HR16 all-season tires
  • AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (6) speakers
  • (2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area
  • Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
  • Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats w/driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests
  • 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cruisin Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 200,143 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Porsche Cayenne
 211,403 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 272,106 KM
$4,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

613-923-XXXX

(click to show)

613-923-5155

Send A Message