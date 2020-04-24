2007 Kia Rondo

Comfort Air Conditioning

Pollen/dust filter

Centre-stack rear seat ducts

Overhead sunglass holder

Front anti-whiplash active headrests Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode

2.7L 24-valve V6 engine Exterior Roof Rails

Front/rear mud guards Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Fog Lamps

Side-impact door beams

Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes

Driver/front passenger advanced airbags

Front seat-mounted side airbags

Front/rear curtain airbags

LATCH for child safety seats

Rear child-safety locks

Impact sensing door unlock Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Heated pwr mirrors

Pwr windows w/driver auto down

Pwr fuel door release Convenience Front/rear floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Wiper de-icers

(2) front/(2) rear cupholders

Front/rear door map pocket

Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Rear coat hook Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar

Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar Trim Chrome accented radiator grille

Leather-wrapped gear shift knob Seating Sliding 60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests

Additional Features 16" Alloy Wheels

Battery Saver

Chrome-accented side moulding

Projection headlamps

Chrome accented door handles

Front armrest w/storage

Illuminated ignition switch

Metallic-look door handles

Front & rear assist grips

Cargo net hooks

Deluxe cloth seat upholstery

P205/60HR16 all-season tires

AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (6) speakers

(2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area

Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps

Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats w/driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests

3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners

