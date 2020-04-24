2007 Kia Rondo

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Pollen/dust filter
- Centre-stack rear seat ducts
- Overhead sunglass holder
- Front anti-whiplash active headrests
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
- 2.7L 24-valve V6 engine
- Exterior
- Roof Rails
- Front/rear mud guards
- Security
- Anti-theft engine immobilizer
- Safety
- Fog Lamps
- Side-impact door beams
- Pwr front vented/rear solid disc brakes
- Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
- Front seat-mounted side airbags
- Front/rear curtain airbags
- LATCH for child safety seats
- Rear child-safety locks
- Impact sensing door unlock
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Heated pwr mirrors
- Pwr windows w/driver auto down
- Pwr fuel door release
- Convenience
- Front/rear floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Wiper de-icers
- (2) front/(2) rear cupholders
- Front/rear door map pocket
- Extending sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
- Rear coat hook
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar
- Independent multi-link rear suspension w/anti-roll bar
- Trim
- Chrome accented radiator grille
- Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
- Seating
- Sliding 60/40 split flat folding rear seat w/adjustable headrests
- Additional Features
- 16" Alloy Wheels
- Battery Saver
- Chrome-accented side moulding
- Projection headlamps
- Chrome accented door handles
- Front armrest w/storage
- Illuminated ignition switch
- Metallic-look door handles
- Front & rear assist grips
- Cargo net hooks
- Deluxe cloth seat upholstery
- P205/60HR16 all-season tires
- AM/FM stereo w/CD player, (6) speakers
- (2) pwr outlets-inc: (1) front, (1) cargo area
- Front map lamp, delay-out centre cabin & cargo lamps
- Sliding/reclining heated front bucket seats w/driver height adjustment, adjustable headrests
- 3-point seatbelts w/front height adjustment, pretensioners
