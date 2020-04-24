Menu
2007 Porsche Cayenne

2007 Porsche Cayenne

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

$7,295

  • 211,403KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4910592
  VIN: WP1AA29P36LA20066
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2007 Porsche Cayenne all-wheel drive V6 leather heated power seats power windows power locks Cruise control power mirrors 211000 km certified 7295

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

