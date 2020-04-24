Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

  1. 4910586
  2. 4910586
  3. 4910586
  4. 4910586
  5. 4910586
  6. 4910586
  7. 4910586
  8. 4910586
Contact Seller

$4,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,135KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910586
  • VIN: 3FAHP0CG0AR139138
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2010 Ford fusion all wheel drive V6 sunroof leather heated seats power seats power windows power locks steering wheel controls 225k runs great certified 4295

Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • P225/50VR17 all-season tires
  • Fog lamps w/bright surround
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Instrument panel storage bin
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Dash-top storage bin
  • Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display
  • Overhead console w/dome light
Safety
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Occupant classification system
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Solar tinted glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof Antenna
Convenience
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Power Options
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • Message Centre
  • Grocery bag hooks in trunk
  • (3) assist handles
  • Dual-tone horn
  • Variable assist pwr steering
  • Pwr remote trunk release
  • Front seatback map pockets
  • Chrome Exhaust Tips
  • Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps
  • Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
  • Anti-theft perimeter alarm
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • Battery saver w/accessory delay
  • Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
  • Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
  • Advance Trac electronic stability control
  • Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders
  • Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders, adjustable head restraints
  • Unique applique on instrument panel, centre stack
  • Side impact protection system-inc: side impact air bags, side curtain air bags
  • Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid, fuel cap, door ajar
  • Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
  • 3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cruisin Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 200,143 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Porsche Cayenne
 211,403 KM
$7,295 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 272,106 KM
$4,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

613-923-XXXX

(click to show)

613-923-5155

Send A Message