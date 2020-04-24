2010 Ford Fusion

- Powertrain
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- P225/50VR17 all-season tires
- Fog lamps w/bright surround
- Comfort
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- Illuminated Entry
- Instrument panel storage bin
- Ambient Lighting
- Dash-top storage bin
- Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display
- Overhead console w/dome light
- Safety
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Child safety rear door locks
- Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Occupant classification system
- Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
- Windows
- Rear Window Defroster
- Solar tinted glass
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- (2) coat hooks
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Tri-bar bright chrome grille
- Power Options
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature
- Security
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Additional Features
- Message Centre
- Grocery bag hooks in trunk
- (3) assist handles
- Dual-tone horn
- Variable assist pwr steering
- Pwr remote trunk release
- Front seatback map pockets
- Chrome Exhaust Tips
- Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
- Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps
- Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
- Anti-theft perimeter alarm
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
- Battery saver w/accessory delay
- Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
- Advance Trac electronic stability control
- Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders
- Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders, adjustable head restraints
- Unique applique on instrument panel, centre stack
- Side impact protection system-inc: side impact air bags, side curtain air bags
- Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid, fuel cap, door ajar
- Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder
- 3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE
