2010 Ford Fusion

Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

P225/50VR17 all-season tires

Fog lamps w/bright surround Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror

Illuminated Entry

Instrument panel storage bin

Ambient Lighting

Dash-top storage bin

Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display

Overhead console w/dome light Safety Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes

4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Occupant classification system

Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system Windows Rear Window Defroster

Solar tinted glass Media / Nav / Comm Roof Antenna Convenience (2) coat hooks

Front/rear carpeted floor mats

Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Tri-bar bright chrome grille Power Options (2) 12V pwr outlets

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down feature Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)

Additional Features Message Centre

Grocery bag hooks in trunk

(3) assist handles

Dual-tone horn

Variable assist pwr steering

Pwr remote trunk release

Front seatback map pockets

Chrome Exhaust Tips

Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders

Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps

Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers

Anti-theft perimeter alarm

SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Battery saver w/accessory delay

Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors

Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights

Advance Trac electronic stability control

Door panels-inc: map pockets, cup holders

Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders, adjustable head restraints

Unique applique on instrument panel, centre stack

Side impact protection system-inc: side impact air bags, side curtain air bags

Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, oil pressure, coolant levels, lamp outage, low washer fluid, fuel cap, door ajar

Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual stage front air bags, driver seat position sensor, crash severity sensor, front BeltMinder

3.0L 24-VALVE FFV V6 ENGINE

