Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

  1. 4910595
  2. 4910595
  3. 4910595
  4. 4910595
  5. 4910595
Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,143KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4910595
  • VIN: JM1BL1S57A1220245
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 mazda3 4 door automatic 4 cylinder cruise control Bluetooth power windows power locks heated seats alloy wheels 200000 km runs and drives great certified for 4999

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
  • (2) coat hooks
  • Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
  • Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
  • Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Overhead console w/sunglass storage
  • Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front side-impact air bags
  • Integrated child seat anchor brackets
  • Side-impact door beams
  • All seating position 3-point seat belts
Comfort
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Illuminated glove compartment
  • Dual zone automatic climate control w/micronAir filter
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
  • Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Moulded cloth door trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Suspension
  • Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Seating
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Additional Features
  • 17" Alloy Wheels
  • Internal Trunk Release
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Rear heater ducts
  • Ignition key illumination
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
  • Dual front cupholders
  • (3) passenger assist handles
  • passenger side seatback pocket
  • aux input jack
  • Front/rear side curtain air bags
  • P205/50R17 all-season tires
  • Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
  • Silver finish on inner door handle
  • Exterior temperature gauge
  • Rear door bottle holders
  • Trunk/cargo light
  • Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
  • Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
  • Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints
  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Rear body-colour spoiler
  • Silver IP decoration panel
  • Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
  • Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/turn lamp indicators
  • Black grille w/grey grille bar
  • Bi-xenon (HID) headlamps -inc: manual levelling
  • Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
  • Centre console w/sliding lid
  • Multi-information display (MID) system
  • Black out meter set
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
  • 2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
  • Dual sport exhaust garnish
  • Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
  • Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range, average speed, distance data
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode
  • AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer -inc: (6) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cruisin Auto Sales

2006 Infiniti G35 Se...
 219,623 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

613-923-XXXX

(click to show)

613-923-5155

Send A Message