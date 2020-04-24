2010 Mazda MAZDA3

- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Temporary spare tire
- Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
- (2) coat hooks
- Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
- Rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers
- Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
- Overhead console w/sunglass storage
- Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
- Safety
-
- Fog Lamps
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front side-impact air bags
- Integrated child seat anchor brackets
- Side-impact door beams
- All seating position 3-point seat belts
- Comfort
-
- Illuminated Entry
- Illuminated glove compartment
- Dual zone automatic climate control w/micronAir filter
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- (2) 12V pwr outlets
- Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Moulded cloth door trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Suspension
-
- Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
- Seating
-
- 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
- Additional Features
-
- 17" Alloy Wheels
- Internal Trunk Release
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Rear heater ducts
- Ignition key illumination
- Driver foot rest
- Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
- Dual front cupholders
- (3) passenger assist handles
- passenger side seatback pocket
- aux input jack
- Front/rear side curtain air bags
- P205/50R17 all-season tires
- Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
- Silver finish on inner door handle
- Exterior temperature gauge
- Rear door bottle holders
- Trunk/cargo light
- Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
- Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor
- Whiplash-reducing adjustable front seat head restraints
- Anti-theft alarm
- Rear body-colour spoiler
- Silver IP decoration panel
- Leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel
- Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/turn lamp indicators
- Black grille w/grey grille bar
- Bi-xenon (HID) headlamps -inc: manual levelling
- Front heated bucket seats w/active headrests
- Centre console w/sliding lid
- Multi-information display (MID) system
- Black out meter set
- Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
- 2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
- Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/AudioProfile
- Dual sport exhaust garnish
- Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners, force limiters
- Trip computer -inc: fuel economy/range, average speed, distance data
- Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, check engine, low washer fluid, low fuel level, door ajar, airbags
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/sport mode
- AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 changer -inc: (6) speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.