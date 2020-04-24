Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2010 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 196,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4910571
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP4AC127407
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 Nissan Altima four-door four-cylinder automatic power windows power locks Cruise tilt air conditioning CD player 194000 kilometres certified for $4895

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
  • Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel
  • (2) front seat back map pockets
  • Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
  • Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
  • Centre console w/dual level storage
Comfort
  • Rear Fold-Down Armrest
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Front/rear crumple zones
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Anti-lock braking system
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Front seat side-impact airbags
  • Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
  • Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
  • Emergency inside trunk release
  • Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • Front seat active head restraints
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Retained accessory pwr
  • pwr trunk release
  • Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
Suspension
  • Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
  • Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
Exterior
  • P215/60R16 all-season tires
  • Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
Trim
  • Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
  • Dark grey grille w/chrome
Media / Nav / Comm
  • In glass diversity antenna
Security
  • Vehicle security system
Additional Features
  • Battery Saver
  • Colour-keyed bumpers
  • Colour-keyed door handles
  • Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
  • Tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Side door guard beams
  • Brake shift interlock
  • Continuously variable valve timing control
  • Dual chrome exhaust tips
  • (2) rear coat hanger hooks
  • (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
  • Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
  • Black side window/windshield moulding
  • Chrome license plate finisher
  • Locking glove box w/valet switch
  • Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
  • Cupholders -inc: (3) front centre console, (2) front door, (2) rear centre armrest
  • (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
  • Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
  • Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
  • Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
  • (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
  • Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
  • Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
  • Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode

Cruisin Auto Sales

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

