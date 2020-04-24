2010 Nissan Altima

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Floor mats
- Full Size Spare Tire w/Matching Wheel
- (2) front seat back map pockets
- Overhead console w/sunglass storage compartment
- Speed-sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade wipers w/mist function
- Centre console w/dual level storage
- Comfort
-
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Safety
-
- Brake Assist
- Front/rear crumple zones
- Child safety rear door locks
- Anti-lock braking system
- Electronic brake force distribution
- Front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- Front seat side-impact airbags
- Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts
- Child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
- Emergency inside trunk release
- Front & rear curtain side-impact airbags
- Seating
-
- REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
- Front seat active head restraints
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat w/lock
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Retained accessory pwr
- pwr trunk release
- Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
- Suspension
-
- Front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar
- Exterior
-
- P215/60R16 all-season tires
- Flush mounted halogen headlights w/auto on/off
- Trim
-
- Colour-keyed bodyside moulding
- Dark grey grille w/chrome
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- In glass diversity antenna
- Security
-
- Additional Features
-
- Battery Saver
- Colour-keyed bumpers
- Colour-keyed door handles
- Green tint glass w/windshield sunshade band
- Tilt/telescoping steering column
- Side door guard beams
- Brake shift interlock
- Continuously variable valve timing control
- Dual chrome exhaust tips
- (2) rear coat hanger hooks
- (3) child seat tether anchors located on rear parcel shelf
- Colour-keyed front/rear splash guards
- Black side window/windshield moulding
- Chrome license plate finisher
- Locking glove box w/valet switch
- Driver & front passenger airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
- Cupholders -inc: (3) front centre console, (2) front door, (2) rear centre armrest
- (2) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) centre console
- Warning chimes -inc: headlights on, Nissan Intelligent Key reminder, seatbelt
- Front 3-point ELR driver/ALR/ELR passenger seatbelts, height adjustable
- Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat
- (2) hydraulic & (2) rubber engine mounts w/anti-torque rod
- Trip computer -inc: dual trip meters, outside temp, distance to empty, average fuel economy, average speed, drive time
- Illumination -inc: dome light, entry/exit system, glove box, overhead front map lights, trunk, rear reading lights
- Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) w/manual shift mode
