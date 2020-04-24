Menu
2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Highline

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

$4,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 272,106KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4910589
  • VIN: WVWHL9ANXAE510787
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2010 Volkswagen CC power moonroof navigation power windows power locks cruise control tilt steering Bluetooth air conditioning 272000 km certified 4695

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • (3) 12V aux pwr outlets
Suspension
  • Sport Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Safety
  • 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Dual front airbags
  • Rear child safety locks
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Diversity antenna
Trim
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Additional Features
  • DIGITAL COMPASS
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Front-wheel drive
  • 140-amp alternator
  • 60 amp/hr battery
  • Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP)
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Brushed aluminum trim
  • Multi-function trip computer
  • 18" "Daytona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
  • P235/40R18 all-season tires
  • Panorama vent sunroof
  • Heated pwr mirrors w/memory
  • Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down
  • Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
  • Leather-wrapped multifunction adjustable steering wheel
  • Push-button parking brake
  • Climatronic dual-zone climate control
  • Dual front/rear side-impact airbags
  • Dual head curtain airbags
  • Push-button ignition switch
  • Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
  • Bi-xenon automatic headlights w/coming & leaving home feature, adaptive frontlight system (AFS)
  • Chrome exterior trim -inc: front grille, window surrounds, body moldings
  • Heated leather front bucket top sport seats -inc: 12-way pwr driver seat w/memory, pwr lumbar support
  • 2.0L TSI I4 engine
  • 6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic & OD
  • Independent four-link rear suspension
  • Vented front/solid rear disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

