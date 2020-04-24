2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Front/rear floor mats
- Electric rear window defogger
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- (3) 12V aux pwr outlets
- Suspension
- Sport Suspension
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Exterior
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Front fog lights
- Safety
- 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
- Dual front airbags
- Rear child safety locks
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trim
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Additional Features
- DIGITAL COMPASS
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Front-wheel drive
- 140-amp alternator
- 60 amp/hr battery
- Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP)
- Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Brushed aluminum trim
- Multi-function trip computer
- 18" "Daytona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks
- P235/40R18 all-season tires
- Panorama vent sunroof
- Heated pwr mirrors w/memory
- Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
- Leather-wrapped multifunction adjustable steering wheel
- Push-button parking brake
- Climatronic dual-zone climate control
- Dual front/rear side-impact airbags
- Dual head curtain airbags
- Push-button ignition switch
- Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
- Bi-xenon automatic headlights w/coming & leaving home feature, adaptive frontlight system (AFS)
- Chrome exterior trim -inc: front grille, window surrounds, body moldings
- Heated leather front bucket top sport seats -inc: 12-way pwr driver seat w/memory, pwr lumbar support
- 2.0L TSI I4 engine
- 6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic & OD
- Independent four-link rear suspension
- Vented front/solid rear disc brakes
