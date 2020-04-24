2010 Volkswagen Passat CC

Convenience Cruise Control

Front/rear floor mats

Electric rear window defogger

HomeLink universal garage door opener

(3) 12V aux pwr outlets Suspension Sport Suspension

MacPherson strut front suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes

Dual front airbags

Rear child safety locks Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features DIGITAL COMPASS

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front/rear stabilizer bars

Front-wheel drive

140-amp alternator

60 amp/hr battery

Electronic Stabilization Program (ESP)

Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Brushed aluminum trim

Multi-function trip computer

18" "Daytona" alloy wheels w/anti-theft locks

P235/40R18 all-season tires

Panorama vent sunroof

Heated pwr mirrors w/memory

Pwr windows w/pinch protection -inc: one touch auto up/down

Rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles

Leather-wrapped multifunction adjustable steering wheel

Push-button parking brake

Climatronic dual-zone climate control

Dual front/rear side-impact airbags

Dual head curtain airbags

Push-button ignition switch

Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity

Bi-xenon automatic headlights w/coming & leaving home feature, adaptive frontlight system (AFS)

Chrome exterior trim -inc: front grille, window surrounds, body moldings

Heated leather front bucket top sport seats -inc: 12-way pwr driver seat w/memory, pwr lumbar support

2.0L TSI I4 engine

6-speed DSG transmission w/Tiptronic & OD

Independent four-link rear suspension

Vented front/solid rear disc brakes

