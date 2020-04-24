Menu
2011 Volkswagen Routan

Comfortline

Location

Cruisin Auto Sales

250 County Rd 5, Mallorytown, ON K0E 1R0

613-923-5155

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 205,940KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4910577
  • VIN: 2V4RW3DG3BR747668
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2011 Volkswagen routan van 205000 km power windows power locks crews are tilt steering CD player front and rear heat and AC drop down DVD leather interior stow and go seats certified runs and drives great $ 6499

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front/rear floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • HomeLink universal garage door opener
  • (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Tri-Zone Climate Control
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
  • Chrome front grille
  • Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
Safety
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Seating
  • 3rd row 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/tailgating function
Additional Features
  • Alarm System
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black roof rails
  • Dual pwr sliding doors
  • Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • All-season tires
  • Front/rear pwr windows-inc: 3rd row pwr vent windows
  • Remote central locking system
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
  • Leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel w/audio controls
  • 2nd/3rd row sunshades
  • Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
  • Front overhead console w/(2) reading lamps, conversation mirror
  • Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year complimentary subscription
  • 3.6L 6-cyl engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

