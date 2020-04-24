2011 Volkswagen Routan

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Front/rear floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- HomeLink universal garage door opener
- (2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Windows
-
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-colour door handles
- Chrome front grille
- Body-colour pwr heated mirrors
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Safety
-
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Seating
-
- 3rd row 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/tailgating function
- Additional Features
-
- Alarm System
- Front-wheel drive
- Black roof rails
- Dual pwr sliding doors
- Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- All-season tires
- Front/rear pwr windows-inc: 3rd row pwr vent windows
- Remote central locking system
- 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
- Leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel w/audio controls
- 2nd/3rd row sunshades
- Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
- Front overhead console w/(2) reading lamps, conversation mirror
- Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year complimentary subscription
- 3.6L 6-cyl engine
