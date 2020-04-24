2011 Volkswagen Routan

Convenience Cruise Control

Front/rear floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

HomeLink universal garage door opener

(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger

Privacy Glass Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Tri-Zone Climate Control Trim Body-colour door handles

Chrome front grille

Body-colour pwr heated mirrors

Leather-wrapped shift knob Safety 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Electronic stability control (ESC) Seating 3rd row 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/tailgating function

Additional Features Alarm System

Front-wheel drive

Black roof rails

Dual pwr sliding doors

Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

All-season tires

Front/rear pwr windows-inc: 3rd row pwr vent windows

Remote central locking system

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Leather-wrapped adjustable steering wheel w/audio controls

2nd/3rd row sunshades

Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes

Front overhead console w/(2) reading lamps, conversation mirror

Pwr assisted rack & pinion steering

SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year complimentary subscription

3.6L 6-cyl engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.