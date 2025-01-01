Menu
Account
Sign In

2004 Acura TSX

178,117 KM

Details

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2004 Acura TSX

Watch This Vehicle
12467167

2004 Acura TSX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 12467167
  2. 12467167
Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
178,117KM
VIN JH4CL968X4C801429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R25082A
  • Mileage 178,117 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2022 Lexus IS 300 for sale in Maple, ON
2022 Lexus IS 300 44,841 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura RDX for sale in Maple, ON
2015 Acura RDX 69,464 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Acura MDX for sale in Maple, ON
2024 Acura MDX 50,592 KM $55,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

2004 Acura TSX