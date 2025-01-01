$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2004 Acura TSX
2004 Acura TSX
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,117KM
VIN JH4CL968X4C801429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R25082A
- Mileage 178,117 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
2022 Lexus IS 300 44,841 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX 69,464 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
2024 Acura MDX 50,592 KM $55,588 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
-
2004 Acura TSX