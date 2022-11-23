Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Toyota Corolla

247,134 KM

Details Description

$4,388

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,388

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE | AS- IS | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE | AS- IS | Local Vehicle

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 9432498
  2. 9432498
Contact Seller

$4,388

+ taxes & licensing

247,134KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432498
  • Stock #: P12365A
  • VIN: 2T1BR30E35C554318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Market Value Pricing, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 15' x 6' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering. Recent Arrival! 2005 Toyota Corolla CE 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2005 Toyota Corolla ...
 247,134 KM
$4,388 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic EX ...
 62,978 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Accord To...
 21,540 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory