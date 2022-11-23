$4,388+ tax & licensing
2005 Toyota Corolla
CE | AS- IS | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
- Listing ID: 9432498
- Stock #: P12365A
- VIN: 2T1BR30E35C554318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 247,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Market Value Pricing, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 15' x 6' Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power steering. Recent Arrival! 2005 Toyota Corolla CE 1.8L 4-Cylinder MPI DOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
