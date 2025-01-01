$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2006 Acura CSX
2006 Acura CSX
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A25034A
- Mileage 199,678 KM
Vehicle Description
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel.
2006 Acura CSX Premium
2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
__________________________________________________
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel.
2006 Acura CSX Premium
2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing>
-