Menu
Account
Sign In
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel. 2006 Acura CSX Premium 2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. __________________________________________________ ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel. 2006 Acura CSX Premium 2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2006 Acura CSX

199,678 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Acura CSX

Watch This Vehicle
13079614

2006 Acura CSX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 13079614
  2. 13079614
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,678KM
VIN 2HHFD56796H200943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A25034A
  • Mileage 199,678 KM

Vehicle Description

** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel.

2006 Acura CSX Premium
2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
__________________________________________________
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., ABS brakes, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Power moonroof, Telescoping steering wheel.

2006 Acura CSX Premium
2.0L DOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2023 Acura RDX for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Acura RDX 50,653 KM $43,488 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Maple, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 199,815 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Acura CSX for sale in Maple, ON
2006 Acura CSX 199,678 KM $2,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

-

2006 Acura CSX