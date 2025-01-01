Menu
2008 Acura RDX

77,609 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Acura RDX

13132340

2008 Acura RDX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,609KM
VIN 5J8TB182X8A803537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R26011A
  • Mileage 77,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Panic alarm, Power steering, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering.

Recent Arrival! 2008 Acura RDX Base SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.3L DOHC i-VTEC Turbocharged 5-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
2008 Acura RDX