Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Tribeca

0 KM

Details Description

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Tribeca

2008 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger " AS IS "

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 5-Passenger " AS IS "

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 5692578
  2. 5692578
  3. 5692578
  4. 5692578
  5. 5692578
  6. 5692578
  7. 5692578
  8. 5692578
  9. 5692578
  10. 5692578
  11. 5692578
  12. 5692578
  13. 5692578
  14. 5692578
  15. 5692578
  16. 5692578
  17. 5692578
  18. 5692578
  19. 5692578
  20. 5692578
  21. 5692578
  22. 5692578
  23. 5692578
  24. 5692578
  25. 5692578
  26. 5692578
  27. 5692578
  28. 5692578
  29. 5692578
  30. 5692578
  31. 5692578
  32. 5692578
  33. 5692578
Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5692578
  • Stock #: R20316A
  • VIN: 4S4WX90D184415339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come test drive this 2008 Subaru Tribeca! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: 1-touch window functionality, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We'd also be happy to help you arrange financing for your vehicle. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2012 Acura MDX Prem ...
 134,579 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech
 29,777 KM
$32,299 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 B...
 42,476 KM
$31,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory