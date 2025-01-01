Menu
2008 Toyota RAV4

199,815 KM

Details

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Toyota RAV4

2008 Toyota RAV4

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,815KM
VIN JTMBD33V586087750

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13125
  • Mileage 199,815 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

