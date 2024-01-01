$9,589+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura MDX
Tech Pkg | Serviced here | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$9,589
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Palladlum Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25009A
- Mileage 204,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Black Leather, 10 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 2010 Acura MDX Technology SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.7L V6 SOHC VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 30883 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing
