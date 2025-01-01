$4,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura TSX
Location
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
193,701KM
VIN JH4CU2F68AC800486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Premium White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,701 KM
Vehicle Description
-Vehicle being sold as
2010 Acura TSX