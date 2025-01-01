Menu
Vehicle being sold as

2010 Acura TSX

193,701 KM

Details Description

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura TSX

2010 Acura TSX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,701KM
VIN JH4CU2F68AC800486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Premium White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle being sold as

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
2010 Acura TSX