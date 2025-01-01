Menu
2010 Hyundai Veracruz

194,728 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Veracruz

12496327

2010 Hyundai Veracruz

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,728KM
VIN KM8NUDCC8AU129116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,728 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

