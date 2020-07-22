Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

199,073 KM

$2,899

+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura

2.5 X " AS IS "

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

199,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5692575
  • Stock #: P11564A
  • VIN: JF2SH6BCXAH719031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Get excited about the 2010 Subaru Forester! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Subaru infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: an overhead console, rear wipers, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

