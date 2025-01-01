$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Sienna
CE | As-Is | No Accidents
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
222,138KM
VIN 5TDKK4CCXAS332946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13002A
- Mileage 222,138 KM
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
