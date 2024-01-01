$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Unlimited Sahara | No Accidents | Dealer Serviced
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
188,926KM
VIN 1J4BA5H13BL548800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sahara Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,926 KM
2011 Jeep Wrangler