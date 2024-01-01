Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Jeep Wrangler

188,926 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara | No Accidents | Dealer Serviced

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Unlimited Sahara | No Accidents | Dealer Serviced

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11478710
  2. 11478710
  3. 11478710
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,926KM
VIN 1J4BA5H13BL548800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sahara Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,926 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg | You Certify, You Save | Serviced Here for sale in Maple, ON
2014 Acura MDX Elite Pkg | You Certify, You Save | Serviced Here 272,801 KM $11,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heads Up Display | BOSE Sound System for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SL | Heads Up Display | BOSE Sound System 49,856 KM $44,788 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Acura RDX Elite | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura RDX Elite | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty 33,194 KM $34,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler