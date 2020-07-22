+ taxes & licensing
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
+ taxes & licensing
Familiarize yourself with the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe provides exceptional value! Top features include rain sensing wipers, power moon roof, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and fully automatic headlights. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1