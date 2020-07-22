Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

163,412 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

163,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5692572
  • Stock #: P11592A
  • VIN: WDDKJ5GB7BF068019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 163,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Familiarize yourself with the 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 2 door, 4 passenger coupe provides exceptional value! Top features include rain sensing wipers, power moon roof, power door mirrors and heated door mirrors, and fully automatic headlights. Mercedes-Benz made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2012 Acura MDX Prem ...
 134,579 KM
$15,599 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech
 29,777 KM
$32,299 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60 B...
 42,476 KM
$31,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory