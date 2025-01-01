$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano
2011 Nissan Murano
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tinted Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A25084AA
- Mileage 248,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 2.0 GB Music Box Server, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7.5JJ x 18 6 Spoke Aluminum Alloy, XM Satellite Radio.
Recent Arrival! 2011 Nissan Murano SV
3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Reviews:
* An overall blend of comfort, performance, handling and smoothness is commonly noted by second-generation Murano drivers, with affordable access to high-tech feature content and the uniquely-styled and functional cabin rounding out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
__________________________________________________
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 2.0 GB Music Box Server, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7.5JJ x 18 6 Spoke Aluminum Alloy, XM Satellite Radio.
Recent Arrival! 2011 Nissan Murano SV
3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Reviews:
* An overall blend of comfort, performance, handling and smoothness is commonly noted by second-generation Murano drivers, with affordable access to high-tech feature content and the uniquely-styled and functional cabin rounding out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing>
-