Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 2.0 GB Music Box Server, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7.5JJ x 18 6 Spoke Aluminum Alloy, XM Satellite Radio. Recent Arrival! 2011 Nissan Murano SV 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Reviews: * An overall blend of comfort, performance, handling and smoothness is commonly noted by second-generation Murano drivers, with affordable access to high-tech feature content and the uniquely-styled and functional cabin rounding out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2011 Nissan Murano

248,868 KM

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano

13111706

2011 Nissan Murano

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
248,868KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW9BW159831

  • Exterior Colour Tinted Bronze Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A25084AA
  • Mileage 248,868 KM

Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 2.0 GB Music Box Server, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Passenger vanity mirror, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Bose Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7.5JJ x 18 6 Spoke Aluminum Alloy, XM Satellite Radio.

Recent Arrival! 2011 Nissan Murano SV
3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Reviews:
* An overall blend of comfort, performance, handling and smoothness is commonly noted by second-generation Murano drivers, with affordable access to high-tech feature content and the uniquely-styled and functional cabin rounding out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$2,999

Maple Acura

2011 Nissan Murano