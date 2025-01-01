$6,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota RAV4
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
228,308KM
VIN 2T3RF4DV2BW150113
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,308 KM
