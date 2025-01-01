Menu
Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Black Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! 2012 Acura MDX 3.7L SH-AWD SH-AWD V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Acura MDX

292,297 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Acura MDX

12677709

2012 Acura MDX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
292,297KM
VIN 2HNYD2H24CH001221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13093AA
  • Mileage 292,297 KM

Vehicle Description

Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Black Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry.

Recent Arrival! 2012 Acura MDX 3.7L SH-AWD
SH-AWD V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
__________________________________________________
Not a Rental, Local Trade, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Black Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry.

Recent Arrival! 2012 Acura MDX 3.7L SH-AWD
SH-AWD V6 6-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

2012 Acura MDX