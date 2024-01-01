$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC | No Accidents | You Certify, You Save
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
139,821KM
VIN WDDGF8BBXCA662120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12834A
- Mileage 139,821 KM
