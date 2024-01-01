Menu
2013 Toyota Highlander

198,414 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Limited | As Traded | No Accidents

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,414KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH7DS193522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M25013A
  • Mileage 198,414 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
