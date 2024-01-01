$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Highlander
Limited | As Traded | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
198,414KM
VIN 5TDDK3EH7DS193522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M25013A
- Mileage 198,414 KM
