2015 BMW X1

212,856 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

AWD xDrive28i | As Traded | Local Vehicle

2015 BMW X1

AWD xDrive28i | As Traded | Local Vehicle

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Used
212,856KM
VIN WBAVL1C50FVY26446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R24165A
  • Mileage 212,856 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 BMW X1