$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 BMW X1
AWD xDrive28i | As Traded | Local Vehicle
2015 BMW X1
AWD xDrive28i | As Traded | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,856KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAVL1C50FVY26446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R24165A
- Mileage 212,856 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Maple Acura
2008 Acura TL Auto | Local Vehicle | As Traded 189,341 KM $4,989 + tax & lic
2023 Acura MDX Platinum Elite | 7 Year Warranty | Surround Cam 83,418 KM $54,588 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Sienna XSE AWD | Hybrid | Accident Free 107,057 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maple Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
-
2015 BMW X1