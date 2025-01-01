$14,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
AWD GT | Local Vehicle |
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13021A
- Mileage 107,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Trip computer.
Recent Arrival! 2015 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring
SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* Mazda CX-5 owners tend to rate their machines highly on all attributes relating to style, quality, feature content, and fuel efficiency. The upscale look and feel to much of the cabin is a common praise point, as is the real-world mileage. Spirited handling and steering and generally good ride quality help round out the package, and the AWD system is noted for invisibly enhancing performance and grip in slippery conditions. Source: autoTRADER.ca
