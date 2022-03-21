$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-5
GT | New Tires | One Owner
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8954431
- Stock #: M23006A
- VIN: JM3KE4DY5F0475127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Take command of the road in the 2015 Mazda Mazda CX-5! Feature-packed and decked out! Top features include leather upholstery, an outside temperature display, fully automatic headlights, and a blind spot monitoring system. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Come see us today and we'll help you drive away in your dream vehicle!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.