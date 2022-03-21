2015 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8954431

8954431 Stock #: M23006A

M23006A VIN: JM3KE4DY5F0475127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,084 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.