2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

99,206 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Maple Acura

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

99,206KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6812672
  • Stock #: R21145A
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB7FA597618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,206 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the 2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class! Brimming with advanced technology inside and out, this vehicle injects its segment with exhilarating performance and paradigm-shifting design! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

